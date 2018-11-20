Jessica Simpson Takes Fans Inside Her Friendsgiving for a Good Cause

Jessica Simpson is getting in the Thanksgiving spirit.

The soon-to-be mother of three took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her recent Friendsgiving feast with fans. She partnered with No Kid Hungry for the event and encouraged fans to do what they can to donate to the organization, which aims to end childhood hunger.

"Over the weekend, I hosted my #Friendsgiving to benefit @nokidhungry. Like most gatherings with my girlfriends, it was filled with lots of laughing and great food. I couldn't have done it without help from my friends: @marthastewart, @greengiant, @foundrentals, @casadeperrin, @bowenhousela, @whambamevents, and @whatsgabycookin," Simpson captioned a video from her Friendsgiving celebration. "Thanks for helping me create a magical evening! To see how you can host your own #Friendsgiving, visit nokidhungry.org/jessica. #JessicasFriendsgiving."

The fashion designer also shared close-up shots of her beautiful Friendsgiving table. "Thank you @foundrentals, @casadeperrin and @bowenhousela for making my 'California Harvest' table dreams come true! #jessicasfriendsgiving," she wrote alongside the slideshow.

While it looks like Simpson is set for a traditional feast this Thanksgiving, she recently revealed her unusual pregnancy cravings to ET.

"I crave everything!" she shared last month. "It's like, with a girl, I just want, like, Pop-Tarts and cinnamon rolls and cinnamon gummy bears and sour cherries."

