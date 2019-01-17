Jessica Simpson just tossed her photo into the #10YearChallenge ring.

The 38-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her third child, tweeted her interpretation of the viral social media challenge that has been all the rage this week. Instead of sharing an old photo of herself and placing it side by side with a recent one, Simpson shared an old picture of her regular-sized feet and compare them to her currently swollen ankles.

Simpson, who has been facing some challenges in her pregnancy, had asked fans last week for advice on how to relieve her seriously swollen feet and ankles.

Simpson isn't the only celebrity to put her own spin on the #10YearChallenge. Some have rejected the challenge altogether, while Amy Schumer hilariously compared herself to Charlize Theron's Monster character.

Mariah Carey poked fun at the challenge in her own Mariah way. “I don’t get this 10-year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. *Picture taken at some point prior to today,” the singer quipped on Instagram with a photo of herself in a bikini top and robe while holding her dog.

While Simpson can also joke about her current situation, ET spoke with the expectant mother in October where she opened up about different -- and difficult -- her third pregnancy was compared to her first two.

Watch below to hear what she shared.

