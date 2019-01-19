A little birdie says Jessica Simpson might just be naming her daughter Birdie.

That's what fans are thinking, after the pregnant fashion designer's latest Instagram post from her baby shower on Saturday. Simpson poses alongside her 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell, in the pic, in front of a sign that reads "Birdie's Nest." The blonde beauty captioned her photo with the phrase as well, alongside two green heart emojis.

"Do we think the babies [sic] name will be Birdie?!" one user commented on the snap, while another shared that they "loved" the name for a baby girl. Simpson revealed that she was expecting a daughter in September. The little one will be her third child with husband Eric Johnson, after Maxwell and her brother, Ace.

Simpson couldn't have looked happier at her baby shower, which occurred just one day after she revealed to fans that she had found a cure -- cupping! -- for her extremely swollen feet. The soon-to-be mom of three had been dealing with swelling for the past several months.

In October, Simpson was using frozen chicken nuggets to sooth her swelling. She shared her pregnancy hack during an interview with ET in New York City that month, where she also opened up about how Maxwell and Ace reacted to getting a new sibling.

"They're so excited because they're only fourteen months apart, so they didn't get to experience the excitement of each other," Simpson shared. "But when I told them that we're having another baby, I know that they'll remember that for the rest of their lives."

"They are most excited about learning how to do the swaddle. Maxwell, my daughter, is just so happy that it's a girl," she continued. "They ask me the craziest questions that I can't say on TV ... 'How does the baby come out?' 'Where does the milk come from, I don't understand!'"

"I'm a little bit too honest, and Eric's like, 'I don't think we need to give out ALL the information, Jessica," Simpson joked. "So, I'm scaring my kids, I think."

