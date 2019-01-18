Jessica Simpson Finally Finds a Remedy for Her Extremely Swollen Feet

Things are looking up for Jessica Simpson.

It's been a week since the singer asked her followers for advice on how to relieve her extremely swollen feet. Thankfully, she has now found the perfect remedy. On Friday, Simpson -- who is pregnant with her third child -- took to Instagram to share a photo of her left foot with three cups suctioning her skin.

"Cupping 🙌 ," the former Dukes of Hazzard star wrote alongside her pic. Cupping is a form of alternative therapy in which a therapist puts special cups on your skin to create suction to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow and relaxation.

Simpson also posted a photo of her back-to-normal feet. "SKANKLES aka Skinny Ankles 😜," the expectant mother joked in her caption.

It had been a rough week for Simpson, who wrote, "Any remedies?! Help!!!," alongside a painful looking snapshot of her foot and ankle on Jan. 10 The mother of two had also been feeling under the weather and was forced to take a sick day, according to her Instagram.

However, the mother of two joked about her uncomfortable condition on Thursday, when she put her own spin on the #10YearChallenge by comparing an old photo of her normal feet next to one of her swollen ankles.

ET spoke with Simpson back in October, where she opened up about embracing some of the common side effects of being pregnant.

"I go with the waddle -- Immediately when I found out I was pregnant, I was like, stick the stomach out, pop the hips out and waddle. Just own the waddle," she shared.

See more of Simpson's pregnancy journey in the video below.

