Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, have settled on an adorable name for baby No. 3!

A source close to the 38-year-old fashion designer tells ET that their unborn daughter will be named Birdie.

"She just loved the name and thought it was so sweet," says the source, adding that Birdie is a family name.

Simpson had a fairy tale baby shower over the weekend, and the decor from the celebration hinted at the moniker.

In a photo posted to Simpson's Instagram account, a sign above her and 6-year-old daughter Maxwell reads, "Birdie's Nest," which caused fans to pick up on the sweet name.

The source tells ET that the shower was held in Simpson's backyard, and that Stephanie Terblanche from @WhamBamEvents helped execute the pregnant fashionista's vision of a bird’s nest theme. Simpson looked breathtakingly beautiful at the party, dressed in a white dress custom designed by Trista Smith with a rose gold floral crown that fit perfectly with the aesthetic.

She was surrounded by lots of love from her family and friends, including her mother, Tina, and sister, Ashlee, who also brought along her 3-year-old daughter, Jagger.

In addition to Maxwell and their upcoming newest arrival, Simpson and Johnson are also parents to 5-year-old son Ace. A source tells ET that Johnson and Ace spent some quality father-son time together as Simpson's bridal shower was going on, but came towards the end of the party to help celebrate.

Simpson has been documenting her pregnancy journey via social media, and admits that the third time hasn't exactly been a charm. Earlier this month she hilariously took on the viral #10YearChallenge, posting a photo of her extremely toned legs from her Dukes of Hazzard days alongside a pic of her swollen pregnancy feet.

Luckily, the trendy "cupping" method seemed to help the swelling:

Hear more in the video below!

