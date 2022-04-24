Clara Berry Shares Family Pool Day Photo With KJ Apa
It was a family affair at the pool for Clara Berry and KJ Apa. The model took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet set of photos of her, Apa and their son, Sasha, 7 months, embracing in the pool.
"Les hommes de ma vie," the French model captioned the post, which translates to "The men of my life."
The sweep snaps were met with a few cute comments from Apa's Riverdale co-star's including Vanessa Morgan, who left behind a heart eyes emoji and Rob Raco who wrote, "❤️."
ET spoke to Apa earlier this month about fatherhood and how his life has changed since welcoming Sasha with Berry in September.
"When you have a child, it pulls everything closer in your life in terms of the people that you love, your friends," Apa told ET's Melicia Johnson at the 39th annual PaleyFest L.A. "It really reveals the people who really matter in your life, and it all revolves around this one special thing that you’ve created. It’s the most incredible thing that’s ever happened to me."
At just a few months old, Apa is already seeing himself in Sasha. "I find myself looking at him and getting goosebumps 'cause I feel like I’m looking at a version of myself -- which I guess I am," the 24-year-old actor said of his son. "I see a lot of Clara in him too, which is something you can’t really describe. You can’t really describe the feeling, it’s amazing."
Apa too has been sharing an adorable glimpse of his life as a father, including sweet story time videos with his son.
The couple, who were first romantically linked in August 2020, revealed last May that they were expecting their first child together. The pair have since sparked marriage rumors when Apa referred to Berry as his "wife" in an Instagram post.
