Clint Arlis, 'Bachelorette' Alum, Dead at 34

Clint Arlis, who was a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, has died, according to his sister, Taylor Lulek. He was 34.

"It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th," Lulek wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of her and her brother as children. "Please respect our family's privacy as we try to cope with this great loss."

While Lulek did not provide any further explanation about Arlis' unexpected passing, she did say that details regarding funeral services for the former reality TV star are to come.

Members of Bachelor Nation have been reacting to the news of Arlis' death, including Nick Viall, who called Arlis a "very kind, unique and talented person."

"Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyn's season and I always enjoy our time and conversations," Vaill shared in his tweet. "A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint❤️."

Arlis' high school wrestling coach, Scott Bayer, also confirmed the news, sharing a touching tribute to the late architectural engineer on Twitter.

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis," Bayer wrote. "Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis."

"I have come to know Clint over the years since I joined Tom's coaching staff and the Batavia Wrestling Family in the late fall of 2005, after his graduation," Bayer continued. "I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling at a level few of us have ever reach[ed] in our careers."

"His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence," Bayer added.

Arlis, was eliminated in week three of his run on The Bachelorette's 11th season. While he didn't make a love connection on the show, he did become friends with contestant JJ Lane while he was on the reality TV dating series. Bristowe went on to accept Shawn Booth's proposal, but the pair ultimately split in 2018. She's since found love with Bachelorette season 14 alum, Jason Tartick, with the couple getting engaged in May 2021.

