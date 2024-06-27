Clint Eastwood Is a Proud Dad at Pregnant Daughter Morgan's Wedding

Clint Eastwood can't wait to be a grandfather for a sixth time, and it shows!

The 94-year-old legendary actor was recently photographed at his daughter, Morgan's, wedding to Tanner Koopmans with his hand over her growing baby bump. In the black and white photo, Morgan -- wearing a stunning wedding dress and veil -- is shown sharing a laugh with someone off-frame, while the Million Dollar Baby star's eyes and left hand are focused on her baby bump.

Describing her wedding day to Koopmans as "our perfect day," Morgan's Instagram carousel post features photos of the newlyweds posing with their adorable English bulldog, Benny, also decked out in a tuxedo. Clint's son, Scott, commented on the post, "Perfect day."

The couple's photographer, Allison Stoddard, shared on Instagram that the couple tied the knot at Clint's picturesque Mission Ranch in Carmel, California, where Clint served as mayor for two years in the mid-1980s. Stoddard also shared that Morgan did her own hair and makeup while jamming out to 80's and 90's music -- with Benny in the room, too.

Clint Eastwood poses with his daughters, Francesca and Morgan, and ex-wife Dina after he received a Palme d'or Award for his lifetime achievement at the Cannes Film Festival on Feb. 25, 2009 in Paris, France. - Getty

According to People, Morgan, 27, and Koopmans tied the knot on June 15 in a ceremony attended by all seven of her siblings. The Gran Torino star is also father to seven other children from different relationships: Laurie, 69, Kimber Lynn, 59, Kyle, 56, Alison, 52, Scott, 38, Kathryn, 36, and Francesca, 30. It's reported that Clint currently has five grandchildren.

Morgan told the outlet that she initially wanted to elope but Koopmans "wanted a bigger celebration," so they went with a "European-inspired" wedding and had their first dance to Donnie and Joe Emerson's "Baby."

The post came just a few weeks after Clint's youngest child shared she's expecting the couple's first baby. Morgan shared the happy news just shy of a year after Koopmans popped the question on a trip to Italy in June 2023. Clint shares Morgan with ex-wife Dina, whom the Dirty Harry star was married to from 1996 to 2014. Morgan is their only child together.

