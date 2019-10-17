'Clueless' TV Reboot Is in the Works, But There's One Big Twist

As if!

The 1995 classic teen comedy, Clueless, is being rebooted into a new potential television series, ET can confirm, but it won't revolve around Cher Horowitz. This time, the project will be a mystery drama centered on Cher's best friend, Dionne, who was played by Stacey Dash in the film and the follow-up TV series.

As Deadline first reported, the new Clueless project, set in high school in the present day, is being described as "Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video."

A baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school Queen Bee, Cher, disappears and her lifelong No. 2, Dionne, steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend, all in a setting that is uniquely 2020 L.A.?

No network or streaming service is currently attached, but the project is out to multiple bidders.

The project, from executive producer Corinne Brinkerhoff, Tiffany Grant and original film producer Robert Lawrence, is being produced by CBS TV Studios. Will & Grace writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey are penning the script.

The 1995 film, Clueless, was written and directed by Amy Heckerling, which starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher, Dash as Dionne, the late Brittany Murphy as Tai, Paul Rudd as Josh, Elisa Donovan as Amber, Wallace Shawn as Dr. Hall, Donald Faison as Murray, Breckin Meyer as Travis and Jeremy Sisto as Elton.

The movie made $56 million at the box office and spawned several adaptations, including a 2018 short-lived Broadway musical, Clueless: The Musical, that starred Dove Cameron in the lead role.

Clueless is a modernized take on Jane Austen's classic novel, Emma. The film told the story of several Beverly Hills, California, teens navigating dating and friendship amid Los Angeles’ super-rich. Our hero, Cher, persuades two single teachers at Bronson Alcott High to date, convinced she has a knack for playing matchmaker. However, she is forced to reassess her values when her makeover of Tai, a lovably aloof student, results in the new girl becoming more popular than her.

The Clueless sitcom that followed the film ran for three seasons on ABC and UPN from 1996 to 1999, and returned Dash, Faison and Donovan to the main cast. Rachel Blanchard replaced Silverstone as Cher. The series followed Cher and her friends as they navigated the ups and downs of high school life amid struggles with relationships, school and social status.

In 2018, Paramount Pictures announced that a big-screen Clueless remake is in development with Girls Trip writer Tracey Oliver producing and GLOW's Marquita Robinson writing the screenplay.

“I have nothing to do with it,” Silverstone told ET in 2018 following news of a possible redo. “Who knows what’s happening. I mean, I heard about it in the news.”

Silverstone and her Clueless castmates -- Rudd, Faison and Meyer -- reunited in March at a fan expo in Chicago, Illinois, where they celebrated the film.

