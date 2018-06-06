CMT Awards 2018: Darius Rucker and Dierks Bentley Bring Their Kids to the Carpet!

The 2018 CMT Music Awards brought out not only the glitz and glamour of the country music world, but also some adorable kids to the red carpet on Wednesday.

At least two country stars were accompanied by their children on the red carpet in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Both were there to cheer on their dads, who were both nominated for awards. And while neither ended up taking home the awards, we suspect they had a blast together anyway.

Darius Rucker showed up with his 13-year-old son, Jack, who came wearing a Biggie Smalls T-shirt under an electric blue suit and standing nearly as tall as the proud dad.

Rucker was up for CMT Performance of the Year, for his collaboration with Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean and Derek Trucks on their performance of “Midnight Rider.”

Dierks Bentley was also up for an award, Collaborative Video of the Year, for the video "Flatliner with Cole Swindell. He brought his 7-year-old daughter Jordan to the red carpet with him.

Bentley has positively gushed about the influence his three children have on his life.

"Oh gosh, they inspire everything," he told ET in April. "I don't write songs specifically about kids, but if you hear a love song of mine, you might think it's about my wife or a girl, but it could be about one of my kids, too. It's, like, that ambiguity, I love that. Love is love!"

He continued gushing, saying that they have helped make him the man he is today.

"Who I am now and who I was nine years ago before Evie [was born] is a joke," he said. "I just am such a stronger person today. Kids make you a man, for sure. I've been a boy and I've been a man, I've been on both sides of the fence, and I can still go onstage and act like a boy every night -- that's a lot of fun -- but you can't be a man unless you've had kids. It' kind of the criteria."

For more on Bentley and his family, watch the video below.

