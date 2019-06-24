CNCO is back with a new jam!



Following hits like "Pretend," "Reggaetón Lento" and "Hey DJ," the five members of CNCO, Joel Pimentel, Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colon, and Zabdiel de Jesús, sat down with ET to talk about their catchy, new single, "De Cero," out now.



The group says their newest release is about the point in a relationship where you should just start all over again.



"Scratch all the drama," Christopher describes.



"Let's forget about all that. Let's forget about all that drama and just start from zero," Richard adds. "Let's just get to know each other again."

Aside from writing songs about rekindling relationships, the impact of the boys' music goes beyond what they had ever imagined. CNCO says they're proud to be taking Spanish language music to places its never been heard before.



Reflecting on their first solo performances around the world, in countries like Argentina, France and Japan, Erick says, "It's incredible how the fans there know our songs and fans know Spanish, because of [our] songs. So that's something crazy for us that we never expect."



Each member of CNCO represents a different Latin American country and they shared with ET what it felt like performing for the first time when they returned "back home."



"I feel like going back home and performing is a special moment, because they saw you grow [up]," Richard, who is from the Dominican Republic, explains, "For them to see that all this hard work really paid off. And you know, we're actually doing something for our communities, our countries and our language."



As the group continues on the CNCO World Tour, they revealed that this is just the beginning of their journey. The Latino heartthrobs are working harder than ever to continue creating more music for their fans.



"There's a lot of new things," Richard teases. "There's a lot of new features coming too. We've been working with a lot of artists."



All five members of CNCO share that they've established a creative force, a studio vibe where they all work well together.



"Everybody's like throwing ideas," Christopher reveals. "Nothing is bad. You can throw out whatever you want."



"We all feed off of each other," Richard adds.



CNCO also spoke with ET about having a crush on another popular boy band: The Jonas Brothers! The boys say they were totally starstruck at the premiere of the Jonas Brothers documentary, Chasing Happiness.



"That inner fan that I was, like, nine years ago came out," Joel recalls. "That was awesome. It was like a throwback. I got to see them in person."



Hear more in the video below!

