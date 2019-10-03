CNCO to Make Special Appearance at Hispanicize 2019 (Exclusive)

CNCO is sharing their personal stories with their fans.

The boy band will be participating in a special Q&A at Hispanicize's 10th anniversary event in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 18.

It's been an exciting time for CNCO, who have taken over the Latin pop world by storm, receiving a Latin GRAMMY nomination and taking home three Latin Billboard awards this year.

In a panel titled "Meteoric Rise to Fame and Latin Pop Domination," Richard, Erick Brian, Joel, Christopher and Zabdiel will share personal stories of how their lives have changed since forming on Univision's reality show, La Banda. They will also chat about their latest single and recent collaboration with Music Lounge sponsor, Pepsi. Hispanicize attendees and ticketholders will get to attend and participate in this Q&A chat with the group.

Additionally this year, Rosie Perez will be honored with the Latinavator Award during a luncheon held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at The InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The Latinavator Award is presented each year to a trailblazing Latina who rises to leadership, transforms power structures and policies, and positively impacts their community through passion, inspiration and consistent commitment to confronting obstacles.

Hispanicize will take place from Oct. 17 to 19. For more info, click here.

See more on CNCO in the video below.

