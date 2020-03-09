Coachella Festival Expected to Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival is the latest major event to be affected as worldwide concerns over COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, continue to grow.

Two sources tell ET that Coachella -- which was set to take place in Indio, California, on April 10-12 and April 17-19 -- is expected to be postponed to a later date due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

The lineup was set to feature performances from headliners like Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and more.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

The Coachella postponement follows the cancellation of festivals like South by Southwest, Miami's Ultra Music Festival and France's Tomorrowland Winter 2020 as other major events begin to cancel proactively over fears about concertgoers possible spreading the potentially-fatal flu-like virus.

Musical acts like BTS and Avril Lavigne have also canceled tour dates in countries with high levels of coronavirus cases, film and television projects like Mission: Impossible 7 and The Amazing Race have shut down production and movies like the upcoming James Bond epic, No Time to Die, have cancelled premieres and pushed release dates over the public health concerns.

Infectious disease researcher Dr. Ravina Kullar spoke with ET last week about the threat of the virus, saying she's "very concerned" about the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and around the world, but cautioning that there are currently greater threats to American public health -- the flu, for example.

However, Dr. Kullar was supportive of organizations cancelling public events like festivals and conventions, especially in areas with higher concentrations of confirmed coronavirus cases. "I think that's a good idea. Until we get a handle and grasp on this virus, I think we need to take precautionary measures."

See more on how artists are handling coronavirus cancellations in the video below.

