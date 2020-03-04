James Bond fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can see No Time to Die. On Wednesday, the franchise announced that it would be postponing the film's April release date. It will now be released in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and in the U.S. on Nov. 25.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," the official James Bond account tweeted.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

The film stars Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as 007, Knives Out star Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.

Though a definitive reason was not given, many think the recent outbreak of coronavirus colored the decision. The BBC previously reported that founders of popular James Bond fan sites M16-HQ.com and The James Bond Dossier publicly petitioned the film to delay its release in the interest of public health and safety.

“With the coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events,” the now-viral piece from M16-HQ.com reads.

If the coronavirus is behind the studio's decision to delay the release, it won't be the first film affected by the outbreak. Tom Cruise'sMission: Impossible 7 postponed filming in Italy due to health concerns.

The most recent Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre, both opened in November, so No Time to Die will be in good company.

For more on the upcoming action film, watch the clip below:

