'Cobra Kai' Final Season: See the First Trailer for Season 6, Part 1

Get ready to sweep the leg -- Cobra Kai is returning to the dojo for its sixth and final season.

On Monday, Netflix shared the first trailer for part 1 of the final season of the Karate Kid follow-up series, promising plenty of drama, big returns and epic fights. The first five episodes of the 15-episode final season premiere on July 18, with Part 2 following on Nov. 28. The series will conclude with an epic finale event in 2025.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai ended with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) arrested following a brutal fight with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) faking his death and breaking free from prison.

Now, with the Cobra Kai dojo eliminated from the Valley, the senseis and students of Miyagi-Do must prepare to compete in the Sekai Taikai -- the world championships of karate.

The trailer teases plenty of tension within both the older and younger generations, as Daniel is seen angrily facing off with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), who plans to once again take on Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) to try and become "the best in the world."

Also, more secrets from the past threaten to disrupt Daniel's life, when he and Chozen discover a box their former sensei, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), left hidden beneath the floorboards.

"Miyagi-San buried secrets for a reason," Chozen warns. "If we open, anything is possible."

Watch the full trailer below:

Griffith shared with ET in September 2022 that season 6 of the series would "start with a clean slate."

"I look forward to seeing," he said of what the future holds for Terry. "I don’t know if Terry’s in that world or what happens to it."

While Terry may be behind bars, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s gone for good. "I'm sure the guys have some things percolating and it'll be so fascinating to see what they come up with," he added.

So when it comes to one man headed to jail and the other getting out, what does that mean for the Valley? "One never knows," Macchio teased to ET following the season 5 finale. “I mean, they certainly have set up this international world, where Cobra Kai was born halfway around the planet. And who knows where that lands."

The first five episodes of 'Cobra Kai's sixth and final season premiere July 18. - Netflix

That said, Zabka added that a lot of what was written and shot for season 5 was actually cut and saved for later. "I can say this without spoiling anything too. There's a lot of story that was written and that we shot that has actually been not included in this season," he shared.

He added, "A lot of big stuff that was kicked down the field were 'OMG moments.'"

“Yes, it was punted,” Macchio confirmed, teasing there's a lot being held for later, “which is a good sign.”

Other returning Cobra Kai cast members include Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, Oona O'Brien and more.

Cobra Kai seasons 1-5 are streaming now on Netflix. Season 6 Part 1 premieres July 18, with Part 2 following on Nov. 28, The finale event will debut in 2025.

