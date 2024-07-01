Get ready for one last crane kick -- Cobra Kai's final season is almost here!

The news that season 6 of the celebrated series would be its last was announced in January 2023, with co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg sharing a heartfelt message with fans.

"While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger," the trio wrote. "This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies."

"In the meantime, strap in for the BIGGEST SEASON OF COBRA KAI YET. And let today be a celebration of all that's to come, as well as all that's still left to be told. We couldn't do it without you," the producers promised.

Netflix announced the release dates for Cobra Kai's sixth and final season in May 2024, revealing that the final 15 episodes will debut in three parts. Part 1 will premiere on July 18, 2024, Part 2 on Nov. 28, 2024, and Part 3 on a TBD date in 2025.

Watch the teaser below:

In July 2024, the streamer shared the first trailer for Season 6, Part 1:

The final season will pick up with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) attempting to restore order in the Valley following the arrest of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) for rigging the results of the All Valley Tournament. However, a prison escape by John Kreese (Martin Kove) will certainly throw a wrench into the works -- as he promises in the teaser that "Cobra Kai is back."

Here's everything we know so far about Cobra Kai season 6.

CAST

Along with Macchio, Zabka and Kove, returning cast members are expected to include Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, Oona O'Brien and more.

With his character's imprisonment, it remains to be seen if Griffith will be back for the new episodes. However, the actor told ET last year that reprising his Karate Kid III role for the past two seasons "was an incredible ride." He credited the show's creators for having him back in an "incredible arc."

Griffith shared with ET in September 2022 that season 6 of the series would "start with a clean slate."

"I look forward to seeing," he said of what the future holds for Terry. "I don’t know if Terry’s in that world or what happens to it."

While Terry may be behind bars, it doesn’t necessarily mean he's gone for good. "I'm sure the guys have some things percolating and it'll be so fascinating to see what they come up with."

Thomas Ian Griffith reprised his role as Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' season 5. - Netflix

Another returning star from the original films, Yuji Okumoto, told ET that he is hopeful that his character, Chozen Toguchi, will continue to stick around Miyagi-Do in the future, especially after spending so much time with his adopted family in recent seasons.

"I mean, you always want to be a part of something special and I tell you, this is incredibly special and it's due to the creators," he said. "They took a show that was iconic back in the '80s and they made it something that's contemporary that a lot of people can relate to. So, to be part of that, yeah, who wouldn't want to be part of that? It's incredible."

Ralph Macchio and Yuji Okumoto as Daniel LaRusso and Chozen Toguchi in 'Cobra Kai' season 5. - Netflix

In November 2023, it was reported that Dexter star C.S. Lee would be joining Cobra Kai season 6 as Master Kim Sun-Young. The character -- credited with creating "The Way of the Fist," a martial arts style that directly opposes the teachings of Mr. Miyagi -- has previously appeared only in flashback form in The Karate Kid (played by Jun Chong) and later in Cobra Kai (played by Don Lee). Master Kim was previously presumed dead, however, his granddaughter, Kim Da-Eun (Hannah-Kim), was summoned to the United States by Terry Silver in season 5.

PLOT

Season 5 of Cobra Kai ended with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) arrested following a brutal fight with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) faking his death and breaking free from prison.

So when it comes to one man headed to jail and the other getting out, what does that mean for the Valley? "One never knows," Macchio teased to ET following the season 5 finale. “I mean, they certainly have set up this international world, where Cobra Kai was born halfway around the planet. And who knows where that lands."

Part of that international adventure will include the senseis and students of Miyagi-Do preparing to compete in the Sekai Taikai -- the world championships of karate.

Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) stand with the Miyagi-Do in 'Cobra Kai' season 5. - Netflix

Interestingly, Zabka teased to ET that a lot of what was written and shot for season 5 was actually cut and saved for later. "I can say this without spoiling anything too. There's a lot of story that was written and that we shot that has actually been not included in this season," he shared.

He added, "A lot of big stuff that was kicked down the field were 'OMG moments.'"

“Yes, it was punted,” Macchio confirmed, teasing there's a lot being held for later, “which is a good sign.”

ET spoke with Maridueña at the 51st Saturn Awards in February 2024, where he kept quiet on details but teased a bit about the vibe of the final season.

"It is back-breaking -- it's intense," he shared. "I just know that everyone is gonna be super excited to see the season."

TRAILERS

The first teaser for the sixth and final season was released in May 2024. The clip announced the three-part release date and features a look at some of the high-octane action to come.

"Cobra Kai is back," John Kreese (Martin Kove), ominously declares in the tease, however, Daniel announces, "We're not going down without a fight."

Watch below:

In July 2024, the streamer shared the first trailer for Season 6, Part 1, promising plenty of drama, big returns and epic fights.

RELEASE DATE

Netflix revealed in May 2024 that Cobra Kai's sixth and final season would debut in three parts. Part 1 will premiere on July 18, 2024, Part 2 on Nov. 28, 2024, and Part 3 on a TBD date in 2025.

Season 1-5 of Cobra Kai are streaming now on Netflix.

