Coco Austin and Ice-T Pose With Daughter Chanel in Sweet Family Pics

Another day, another matching outfit for Coco Austin and her daughter, Chanel!

The 39-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to share new pics of her latest family outing, where she and Chanel wore matching white dresses with a red heart pattern.

Coco accessorized her look with strappy white sandals, red hoop earrings and a sassy side ponytail, while 2-year-old Chanel wore red sandals and her hair in sweet pigtails. Ice-T also got in on his family's coordinating looks, wearing white pants and a blue, white and red T-shirt.

"Can I take a moment to tell you how much I just love my little family! (@ExoticsRally Car Show at One North Mediterranean Soul)," Coco captioned the pic.

The mother of one also shared a precious pic of Chanel with her dad, captioning the snap, "Always on cloud 9 when I'm around these too! #daddylovesyou."

Coco recently opened up about her mother-daughter bond with Chanel, revealing in May that she was still breastfeeding her daughter "more for comfort."

"I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments," she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding Chanel. "I love that I can be a part of that. @babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I'm older."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Coco Austin Says She Still Nurses 2-Year-Old Daughter Chanel ‘More for Comfort’

Coco Austin Goes Swimming With Sharks While Holding Daughter Chanel: Watch

Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Dress as Matching Mermaids: Pic!

Related Gallery