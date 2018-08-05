Code Black may not be done after all.

CBS canceled the Marcia Gay Harden-Rob Lowe medical drama in May during its season three run, but it appears the network is giving the solidly-rated series -- which aired its series finale on July 18 -- another look.

"We did [consider bringing it back]," Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment President, said Sunday at the Television Critics Association press tour. "It's doing incredibly well. It's a well-done show, and we'd like to figure out a way to maybe make it work."

"Economics are a little challenging to be honest," he cautioned, "but it's certainly performing well, and we're going to take a look."

Ever since the show was axed by CBS, Lowe has been particularly vocal about his opinions on Twitter over the cancellation of Code Black.

I wonder how (cancelled) “Code Black” being the NUMBER ONE show of the night, fits into CBS new business model. Asking for a friend (and a crew of 150 people) — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) June 14, 2018

Thanks to our many #CodeBlack fans for another great ratings win last night. @CBSTVStudios — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) June 28, 2018

Thanks to our loyal fans for sending us out with such great ratings. pic.twitter.com/jKXHoymV08 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 7, 2018

Code Black had several major cast shake-ups during its three-season run. Created by Michael Seitzman and based on the documentary by Ryan McGarry, the series followed the doctors and nurses in the busiest emergency room in Los Angeles after reaching code black -- aka treating so many patients that it puts a strain on their resources.

Season three starred Harden, Lowe, Luis Guzman, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Boris Kodjoe, who already has a new gig on ABC's Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19.

