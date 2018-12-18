Known for his roles on Pretty Little Liars and Teen Wolf, Cody Christian stopped by ET Live to discuss his latest hit series, All American, on which he plays Beverly High student and the football team’s wide receiver, Asher Adams.

“We left at a very, very high point,” the actor told Lauren Zima about The CW series’ midseason finale, which aired on Dec. 12. “When we return in January, everyone is going to have to deal with the consequences of their decisions… Asher and the place that he’s at, kind of in the midst of a downward spiral.”

While he’s busy with his current show, which returns on Jan. 16, 2019, Christian says that he still keeps in touch with his former co-stars as much as he can. “I still keep in touch with the people that I worked with and the people that I’m close with. Lucy [Hale] specifically,” he says.

But when he’s not filming All American or his other TV and film projects, including 2018's Assassination Nation, Christian revealed that he’s “been working very, very hard” on his music career. “Music has always been such a passion of mine,” he said, adding that he put his acting career first: “But growing up, I decided to focus on one thing at a time.”

In between takes, however, “music is something I would be doing off-work, off-set, on my own time,” he said. “I literally have a microphone and everything set up at my own place.”

While there’s no official album on the way, the actor teased that he’s now at “this place where I can pursue something I’m passionate about and then share it with people that know me and have followed me, it’s exciting,” Christian said, adding: “I’m really nervous about it.”

After talking up such a big rap game, Zima wouldn’t let him get away without putting his skills on display, doing a freestyle rap on the show. After wowing the studio, Christian revealed, “That’s the first time I’ve ever done that for anyone… My heart is beating.”

