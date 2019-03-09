The Sprouse twins may not be sharing the screen anymore, but they've still got a lot of love for one another.

Dylan Sprouse took to Instagram on Friday to give a sweet shout-out to his brother, Cole, following the premiere of the latter's new film, Five Feet Apart. Cole stars alongside Haley Lu Richardson in the CBS Films drama; they play two teens who meet in the hospital as they're both being treated for cystic fibrosis.

"Very proud of @colesprouse for all his hard work on @fivefeetapartfilm even though he’s dressed like when spongebob goes to prom," Dylan wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from Thursday's premiere. "I swear I’m tough and didn’t cry in the theatre and if anyone saw me do that they were being deceived."

"All of the performances in this are amazing and you all should see it soon so we can **not** cry together. Happy I got a chance to cheese with Cole on this special occasion," he concluded.

Sprouse was also supported at the premiere by his girlfriend and Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart.

"I am so in awe of @colesprouse and @haleyluhoo for their work in this film," Reinhart wrote on Instagram, before alluding to the effect Luke Perry's death has had on her and Cole. "The last few days have been hard on all of us... and this film touches you in a way that makes you feel incredibly grateful to be with the people you love. I can’t express enough how moved I was by @fivefeetapartfilm -- I can’t wait for the world to see it."

ET spoke with Cole at the premiere, where he opened up about the important message of Five Feet Apart, which hits theaters on March 15.

"The most important thing about this movie is that it's bringing awareness to cystic fibrosis, which is a rather underrepresented disease," he shared. "I think also it's really a movie about hope. It's no new thing, the star-crossed lover motif... I think the fact that we can utilize it and and take this narrative and and find an ability to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis through that star-crossed lover narrative is something important for me."

Cole also briefly discussed Perry's death. See what he had to say in the video below.

