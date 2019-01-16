Cole Sprouse is getting vulnerable in his new film.

The 26-year-old actor stars opposite Haley Lu Richardson in Five Feet Apart, which follows two teens who meet in a hospital where they are both being treated for cystic fibrosis. The characters develop a romance, but are required to stay six feet apart at all times to avoid cross-infection -- until Richardson's Stella suggests they take a risk by stepping a foot closer.

The movie's brand new trailer debuted during Wednesday's episode of Riverdale. Five Feet Apart, directed and produced by Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni, hits theaters on March 22. Watch the trailer below.

Sprouse and Richardson stepped out together at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, where they presented the award for Best Acting Ensemble to The Favourite.

Missing from the night's festivities was Sprouse's real-life girlfriend -- and Riverdale co-star -- Lili Reinhart. The actress made sure to give her boyfriend a shout-out on social media, however.

