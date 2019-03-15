Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's real-life romance might be better than the ones we see on screen.

During a recent interview with Glamour, Sprouse opened up about the most romantic thing he's ever done for his girlfriend and Riverdale co-star, and it's safe to say we're as charmed by the idea as Reinhart was by the actual gesture.

"I really like the road-trip date. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun," Sprouse said. "I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories -- and the greatest romances."

The Five Feet Apart star continued, sharing that his love language is "quality time." "I'm not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence," he said. "Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?"

In an October 2018 interview with Teen Vogue, Reinhart gushed over her "adventures" with her boyfriend.

"He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?'" she said. "He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful."

Sprouse and Reinhart have become increasingly comfortable sharing details about their relationship in recent months. In an interview with ET last August, Reinhart's Riverdale mom, Mädchen Amick, raved about the young stars' romance.

"It's great. I mean, they didn't talk about [their relationship] the entire time, until just recently," she shared. "So, it's nice that they're able to now, like, be public with it, so it's not so under wraps."

"But at the same time, they're in complete control of what they want to share and how they want to share it," she added. "Behind the scenes, they're so sweet with each other and they're both just exceptional people."

