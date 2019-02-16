Lili Reinhart is opening up about her "self-love."

TheRiverdalestar revealed on her Instagram Story on Friday night that she had started therapy again for anxiety and depression. Reinhart, who has been an outspoken about mental health issues in the past, used her own journey to give others the reminder they might need to focus on their own health.

"Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of," she wrote. "Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn't matter how old or 'proud' you're trying to be."

"We are all human. And we all struggle. Don't suffer in silence," Reinhart continued. "Don't feel embarrassed to ask for help. I'm 22. I have anxiety and depression. And today I started therapy again. And so the journey of self-love begins for me."

The actress' post comes just one day after she wished her boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, a happy Valentine's Day, thanking him for making her "very happy."

Sprouse opened up about his usually-private romance with his co-star-turned-girlfriend in the new issue of GQ.

"It's not something that we hide, or it's not something that we show off," he simply said. "It's just something that exists."

As for being so open and honest on social media, Reinhart told ET in October that she just wanted to show fans what her life is really like.

“I try to [be open] because I'm not putting on a show,” she said. “I'm not trying to look perfect... my life in general is not extremely glamorous. I do a lot of really cool and glamorous things, but that's not my day to day. So I like to show off myself as being in my natural habitat, which is pretty much just in my bed, eating.”

“Just talking about body consciousness or mental health awareness or just being real... using her social media to be an average girl that happens to be an actress, I think that's great for young viewers that look up to her," Reinhart's onscreen mom, Mädchen Amick, added.

