Charles Melton is keeping Camila Mendes close to his heart -- permanently!

The Riverdale co-stars made their real-life romance even more official when Melton got "Cami", short for his 24-year-old flame's first name, tattooed on the left side of his chest.

Mendes shared her man's ink on Instagram Thursday, and we've gotta say it looks pretty fresh!

The pair have been public with their relationship since October of last year, when Mendes shared an adorable PDA pic of her and Melton, captioned simply, "Mine." And, with the new body art, it would appear that he's still hers!

Check out his tattoo below.

@camilamendes Instagram Story

Meanwhile, Mendes may have Melton's heart in real-life, but in Ariana Grande's recent "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" video, it's the 25-year-old pop star who seduces the 28-year-old heartthrob.

Watch the video below for Grande's recent Thank U, Next album decoded.

