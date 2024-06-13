Cole Swindell Marries Courtney Little in Stunning Ceremony in Sonoma

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little have tied the knot!

The newlyweds shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, sharing photos from their Wednesday wedding in Sonoma, California.

"The Swindells 6.12.24 🤍," Courtney captioned the post.

Moments from the outdoor ceremony at Chateau de Ninis were captured by luxury wedding photographer Madison Hare. Courtney stunned in a flowy white gown with long sleeves. She wore her hair down in loose beach waves. Cole was dressed in a classic black suit with a black bow tie, and accessorized with a black cowboy hat in true country style.

Friends and family flooded the comment section with congratulations.

The former NBA dancer updated her Instagram bio to read, "Wife to @coleswindell 💍."

The couple announced their engagement in May 2023.

"Still couldn’t tell ya everything I said down on one knee.. All I know is she said "YES"! 💍 We're so excited!" Cole captioned his Instagram post showing off Courtney's big rock.

The newly engaged couple spoke with ET that month at the 2023 ACM Awards.

"I got a special one. And we could not be more excited to be celebrating a lot of things tonight," Cole said. "I'm already a winner before I even got here, so it's awesome."

He talked about getting down on one knee at the very place he and Courtney had their first date.

"Our first date was a video shoot for my song, 'Some Habits,'" he revealed. "I just thought that would be appropriate to take her back to that spot, because without that song, without that video shoot, we wouldn't be together. Pretty crazy story but it all came full circle and now we're engaged, and it's the best feeling in the world."

He added, "We got to go back to a special place for us. And I thought about doing it out here, but I knew all this was gonna be going on, and I knew that we'd be talking about this for a long time, and I wanted it to be special."

Courtney Little Swindell shows off her big rock. - Courtney Little Swindell/Instagram

Since getting married, Courtney has already shown off her engagement ring and wedding band.

"Casually a WIFE," she captioned a photo on her Instagram Story.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT:

