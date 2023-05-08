Cole Swindell Gets Engaged to Courtney Little: See Her Ring!

Cole Swindell is engaged! The 39-year-old country singer popped the question to his longtime love Courtney Little and shared the celebratory news with fans on Monday.

"Still couldn't tell ya everything I said down on one knee.. All I know is she said 'YES'" he wrote on an Instagram post, sharing a carousel of photos from the proposal. "We're so excited!"

Meanwhile, Little gushed over her future last name with a happy tears emoji.

"Woke up as future Mrs. Swindell," she captioned her post on Instagram, which includes a close-up shot of her stunning solitaire diamond ring. "I've never been so happy! I can't believe we are ENGAGED!!!!!"

Little previously starred in Swindell's music video for "Some Habits."

The couple stepped out on the red carpet last month for the CMT Music Awards, where Swindell told ET that marriage was "for sure" in their "future plans."

"She makes me happy," Swindell gushed. "The reason we look good on a carpet, it's a lot more her than me. I'm just happy to be here with her."

