Cole Swindell Gets Engaged to Courtney Little: See Her Ring!
Cole Swindell Reacts to CMT Music Awards Nomination and Teases ‘…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Goes Full Glam for Prom
Luke Bryan Jokes About Being 'Really Not Wanted' After Not Getti…
Inside Halsey's 'Amicable' Split From Alev Aydin and Co-Parentin…
NCT DREAM on Pre-Show Rituals and the 'Beatbox' English Version …
Jennifer Coolidge on Natasha Rothwell Returning for ‘The White L…
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer No. 2
Miranda Lambert Shares Hubby Brendan McLoughlin’s Reaction to He…
Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Are ‘Very in Love…
Late-Night Hosts Send Off James Corden as 'The Late Late Show' W…
Ariana Madix Shares What She's Learned About Herself From Scando…
Katy Perry Gushes Over Bringing Daughter Daisy to Hawaii to Film…
Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity Are Dating!
Watch Abby Lee Miller Break Down Celeb-Themed Pyramid (Exclusive)
Why Lindsie Chrisley Hasn't Visited Julie Chrisley Amid Prison S…
'Love Is Blind's Micah Explains Why She Made Paul Answer First a…
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Bring New Addition to Fa…
'Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss in a Mental Health Treatme…
True Thompson Steals Mom Khloé Kardashian's Glam Squad!
Cole Swindell is engaged! The 39-year-old country singer popped the question to his longtime love Courtney Little and shared the celebratory news with fans on Monday.
"Still couldn't tell ya everything I said down on one knee.. All I know is she said 'YES'" he wrote on an Instagram post, sharing a carousel of photos from the proposal. "We're so excited!"
Meanwhile, Little gushed over her future last name with a happy tears emoji.
"Woke up as future Mrs. Swindell," she captioned her post on Instagram, which includes a close-up shot of her stunning solitaire diamond ring. "I've never been so happy! I can't believe we are ENGAGED!!!!!"
Little previously starred in Swindell's music video for "Some Habits."
The couple stepped out on the red carpet last month for the CMT Music Awards, where Swindell told ET that marriage was "for sure" in their "future plans."
"She makes me happy," Swindell gushed. "The reason we look good on a carpet, it's a lot more her than me. I'm just happy to be here with her."
RELATED CONTENT:
Cole Swindell on Taking GF Courtney Little to the CMT Music Awards
Cole Swindell's Waiting & Hoping for His Last 'Single Saturday Night'
Cole Swindell Drops Hometown 'Right Where I Left It' Music Video: 'It's Always Good to Go Home' (Exclusive)
Cole Swindell Debuts Heartfelt 'Break Up in the End' Video (Exclusive)