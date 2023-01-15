The list of stars missing the Critics Choice Awards, due to COVID-19, has grown.

On Sunday, Michelle Pfeiffer announced that she would be missing the show. The actress took to her Instagram to share the unfortunate news with her followers.

"I’m so sorry to be missing the Critics Choice Awards today. Yep, Covid. Especially disappointed not to witness @thejeffbridges receive his Lifetime Achievement Award. Pauline Kail said it best - "He (Jeff) may be the most natural and least self-conscious actor that has ever lived." EVER LIVED. It is what all actors strive for, and Jeff hits it every time…with every role that he slips into. Congratulations Jeff and to all the nominees! 👏👏👏," she wrote next to a picture of Bridges who is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at Sunday's ceremony.

The actress was set to present Bridges with the award. In her place, fans will be treated to a The Big Lebowski reunion, as John Goodman will take her place.

Over the weekend, it was also announced that The Banshees of Inisherin stars, Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson will also miss the ceremony. The actors were nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical and Comedy, and Supporting Actor categories, respectively.

Just days after having the best reaction to a co-star winning a Golden Globe Award, Jamie Lee Curtis has been forced to bow out of Sunday's Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to Instagram on Friday and the self-proclaimed "head cheerleader" of her colleagues announced she'll miss several awards shows, including the American Film Institute lunch and an event for the British Academy Film Awards.

"F**k COVID!" the actress shared in her caption to a photo showing the dreaded positive test results. "Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms. I'm glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn't go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs. I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew! I'm so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people."

The 64-year-old legendary actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Curtis on Tuesday attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated in the same category. Angela Bassett won for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

That same evening, Curtis went viral for her ecstatic reaction to co-star Michelle Yeoh winning her first ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy. After her name was announced, Curtis was seen in the background raising her arms and shouting "Yes!" before hugging Yeoh.

In a Saturday morning post on Instagram, Curtis described the moment as "natural exuberance and joy," and a "symbol for women supporting other women." Curtis revealed a crew member made a shirt out of the joyous moment and left it along with a dozen everything (get it?!) bagels outside her home.

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards airs live on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. ET on The CW. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Critics Choice Awards coverage, including this year's winners.

