Colin Firth and his wife, Livia, have called it quits after 22 years of marriage.

The pair announced the news in a joint statement to ET on Friday.

"Colin and Livia Firth have separated," the statement reads. "They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

The spouses' last public appearance was at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, Italy, back in September. Colin and Livia share sons Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16. Firth is also dad to 29-year-old son Will from a previous relationship.

The split news comes almost two years after Livia admitted to having an affair with the couple's alleged stalker.

Livia claimed at the time that Marco Brancaccia, an Italian journalist, had been harassing her with "frightening" messages that police investigated.

"For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public. A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate," Colin and his wife told ET in a joint statement in March 2018. "During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited."

At the time, Brancaccia denied the stalking accusations, saying that Livia was lying to hide their relationship, adding, "[Livia] wanted to leave Colin for me... My ‘stalking’ consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an email. I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work."

The pair later reached a private settlement with Brancaccia.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Colin Firth and Wife Livia Attend Met Gala 2 Months After Revealing Her Affair Embed Code Restart

Colin Firth and Wife Livia Reach Settlement With Her Ex-Lover Who They Accused of Stalking

Colin Firth and Wife Livia Attend Met Gala 2 Months After Revealing Her Affair

Colin Firth's Wife Admits to Affair With Couple's Alleged Stalker

Related Gallery