Collin Gosselin is opening up about his relationship with his brothers and sisters. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 18-year-old son of Jon and Kate Gosselin, and the teen discussed where things stand with his seven siblings.

Collin is one of the Gosselin sextuplets, a group that also includes Hannah, Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis. Exes Jon and Kate also share 22-year-old twins, Cara and Madelyn.

After Collin was institutionalized in 2016, the teen told ET that his relationship with his mom ended. When he got out of the institution, Collin, along with his sister, Hannah, went to live with Jon, which, he said, effectively ended his relationship with his other siblings.

"I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now," Collin told ET. "It's tough."

Though years have passed since their last conversation, Collin said he would "love to have a relationship" with his brothers and sisters.

"I would love for us to come together one day, have dinner together, talk, just have a relationship and catch up on the things that we lost, the time that we lost," he said.

Collin, however, won't be the one to make the first move.

"I haven't reached out to them, they haven't reached out to me," he said. "I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything, so I'm kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out. I don't want to reach out. I don't want to invade their space. I'd rather just let them do it on their own terms."

Even though he's not actively reaching out to his siblings, Collin told ET that he has love for all of them.

"I love my siblings. I would be willing to put my parents aside and I have. In my eyes, it's me and my siblings. I love them to death," Collin said through tears. "I love them very much. How I see it is, without parents involved, it's just me and them. I really hope that one day when I have kids that my kids will know their aunt and uncles."

"We were all so close," Collin added of when his family was starring on Jon & Kate Plus 8. "... I would just like to see all of them... I hope they're doing well. I hope they're living the lives that they want and that they're happy."

While his relationship with the majority of his siblings is currently nonexistent, Collin is grateful to still be close to his sister, Hannah.

"I would do anything for my sister. We don't call [each other] much because... she has better things to do than call me, but whenever she does reach out, it makes my day. I love her to death," he said. "Hannah, she's a big part of my emotional support. She helped me out a lot and still does to this day. [She] still does so much for me."

In addition to wanting to reconcile with his siblings, Collin, who's currently in high school, said he has "a lot of dreams, a lot of goals" when it comes to other aspects of his life.

"I'm looking at the Marine Corps. I've always wanted to be a Marine, so I think that's the next step," he said. "... I think college is definitely an option, but I'm actually interested in acting as well, so maybe that down the road."

"I do want to open my own business," he added. "I'm interested in e-commerce. It's all online, digital and I'm interested in just the fact you can make your own schedule and be your own boss. I love that."

