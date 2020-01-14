Colton Underwood is adding writer to his resume.

The 27-year-old former Bachelor is set to pen a memoir titled The First Time, a cheeky nod to his virgin status on the reality show, Gallery Books announced on Tuesday.

According to the press release, Underwood will open up about his childhood and the "dramatic and unconventional experience of finding love" on The Bachelor in the "frank and engaging book."

"Underwood reveals the highs and lows that have made him who he is today: growing up in Indiana, struggling with self-image and bullying, two-time all American and three years in the NFL, and of course, his journey to find love," the release adds.

"I’m excited to share my life in this book and hope it will give people more of an understanding of where I have come from and who I am today," Underwood, who's also set to lend his voice to the audio book, said in the release.

On Monday, Underwood released a video on Instagram that appeared to tease the project. The video showed clips of his life with his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, and others.

"People don't know the half of it. Yet," he said in the clip.

The First Time will hit shelves March 31.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Are Celebrating 1 Year Together | CMA Awards 2019 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Colton Underwood Congratulates Ex Hannah Brown After Her 'Dancing With the Stars' Win

Colton Underwood on Reaching 1st Anniversary With Cassie Randolph: It 'Hasn't Been the Easiest' (Exclusive)

Gregg Sulkin on How Colton Underwood 'Fits In' With Cassie Randolph and Her Family (Exclusive)

Related Gallery