The women who will be vying for Colton Underwood's heart on this season of The Bachelorhave been revealed!

Host Chris Harrison broke down the lovely ladies appearing on the upcoming season of the ABC dating show during a Facebook Live on Thursday, and for the first time in what feels like forever, we have no Laurens! But what the show lacks in Laurens this season, they're making up for in other peculiar ways, whether it's odd jobs or a woman who challenges Underwood's openness about his virginity by revealing she's never been kissed!

Here's Underwood's season of The Bachelor, by the numbers:

Most Prominent Age: 23

There are NINE 23-year-olds this season, because what better time to find love on TV!

Number of Women 30 or Over: 2

Our Bachelor's young age (he's 26) may have skewed the season a little younger. Just two women are 30 and over. One's 30, and one's 31.

Number of Women of Color: At least 8

Progress! While the show has been criticized in the past for its lack of diversity, we'll be seeing a lot more different faces on Underwood's season.

Number of Women Without a Real Job Listed: 3

One woman is listed as a "sloth," one is "Cinderella" (does she play her at Disneyland?) and the other is "Never Been Kissed," because why not milk it like the show is doing with Underwood's virginity?

Number of Virgins: At least 1 (Not including Underwood)

"Heather is one-upping Colton. She's not only a virgin, she's never been kissed... obviously, that comes into play," Harrison teased on the Facebook Live. "Will she leave the show without her first kiss? We'll find out."

Most Prominent State: California

Ten of this season's 30 women are from the Golden State.

Most Prominent Name: Hannah. And Alex

No Laurens this year, but that doesn't mean we don't get any repeats! Welcome to the party, Alex B. and Alex D. and Hannah B. and Hannah G.

Most Prominent Letter Starting a Name: C

Maybe things didn't work out with Underwood and Becca or Tia because their names didn't start with the same letter. So this time around, Bachelor producers gave him five women with "C" names: Caelynn, Caitlin, Cassie, Catherine and Courtney.

While we've got 30 women to get to know, this season is also all about Underwood -- and Harrison recently told ET that we're going to get very familiar with the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum. See more in the video below.

The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

