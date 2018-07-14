Conor McGregor and Girlfriend Dee Devlin Expecting Second Child Together

Conor McGregor's family is expanding!

The 30-year-old UFC fighter and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, are expecting their second child together. Devlin shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Saturday while wishing McGregor a happy birthday.

"Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump ❤️," she wrote alongside a picture of the UFC champ sitting on a luxurious yacht. McGregor's sister, Erin, replied to the birthday post, writing, "Wohoooooo @deedevlin1 can't wait x happy birthday brother." The couple is already parents to 1-year-old son Conor Jr.

Following the surprising announcement, Devlin posted a second photo of McGregor holding their adorable son. " Best daddy ❤️," she captioned the sweet snap. McGregor and Devlin welcomed Conor Jr. in May of last year.

"He came in at 8 pounds 14 ounces. The whole family are absolutely delighted," McGregor's father, Tony, told The Irish Mirror at the time. "The parents are absolutely over the moon and everyone is healthy."

McGregor and Devlin aren't the only celebrity couple to recently announce that they're expecting a bundle of joy. On Saturday, Kate Upton also revealed that she's pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Verlander.

"#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander," she captioned the pic, tagging her husband and adding sun and heart emojis.

Congrats to the happy families!

ET has reached out to McGregor's reps for comment.

