Conor McGregor and His Fiancée Dee Devlin Are Expecting Baby No. 4

Conor McGregor is about to be a dad once more!

McGregor appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark Wednesday where he revealed that he and his fiancée, Dee Devlin, are expecting their fourth child together.

The MMA fighter made the announcement after co-host Mark Consuelos asked McGregor about his three children.

"I have three children; I've got two boys and a girl," McGregor said. "My oldest one, Conor Jr., is 6, my daughter Croia Mairead, 4, and my youngest son Rian has just turned 2. So, things are going well."

"We've also got another on the way," he added, announcing the big news. "So, there's a lot going on."

There is indeed, with the Irishman revealing that Conor Jr. is already training just like Dad and even has some of the famous fighter's techniques down, while Croia is on her way to the "big school" and getting fitted for her first school uniform.

While they don't know the sex of baby No. 4 just yet, McGregor said he and Devlin are just weeks away from finding out.

"We got the next one on the way. Couple more weeks we'll be able to find out what the sex is of the baby and we're very excited back home," McGregor gushed. "And I'm very blessed and very thankful."

The Ultimate Fighter coach announced his engagement to his longtime love in August 2020, sharing a sweet selfie of the couple on Instagram and calling her his "future wife."

The couple revealed they were expecting their third child in December 2020, sharing a photo of his family dressed in matching Christmas pajamas with their son Conor Jr. holding up an ultrasound image.

"Happy Christmas everyone, from my family to yours ❤️" McGregor captioned the family photo. "So much to look forward to in 2021 👶."

Devlin has been by McGregor’s side throughout his career, with the two finding love in 2008 -- the year after McGregor started competing professionally.

"My girlfriend has been there since the start," he previously told the Irish Mirror. "She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn't for her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today."

