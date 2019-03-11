Conor McGregor was arrested on Monday in Miami.

The UFC star was booked at the Miami-Dade Correctional Facility at 7 p.m. on one charge of strong-arm robbery and one charge of criminal mischief resulting in more than $1,000 damage. He is being held on a total of $12,500 bail.

According to a police report obtained by ET, the 30-year-old mixed-martial artist allegedly destroyed a fan's phone outside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, early Monday morning, after the man attempted to take a photo of McGregor as he walked by.

McGregor allegedly slapped the phone out of the fan's hand before stepping on it. The report claims McGregor then picked the phone up and walked off with it.

McGregor then reportedly returned to the home he's staying at while in Miami, and the fan subsequently filed a police report against the professional fighter, and McGregor was later taken into custody at his home.

Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation

McGregor's lawyer released a statement to TMZ, who first reported on his arrest, confirming that he was "involved a minor altercation over a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement."

"Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation," the fighter's rep added.

The arrest comes just days after McGregor completed his court-ordered community service nearly a year after he reportedly used a metal dolly to attack a private bus, on which rival fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov had been riding. McGregor fled the scene and later turned himself over to police.

