Cook in Style This Summer with the Best Deals from Caraway's Biggest Sale of the Season
Farm-fresh veggies and perfectly ripened fruits make cooking in the summer all the more enjoyable (and delicious). While cooking up a storm, if you've noticed that your pots and pans could use a much-needed refresh, you don't want to miss Caraway's biggest sale event of the season.
Colorful kitchenware is having a moment and Caraway, the brand behind our favorite ceramic cookware, just launched its annual Summer Refresh Sale with sitewide savings. For a limited time, you can save 10% on all of Caraway's gorgeous, high-quality, cookware, bakeware, food storage, tea kettles and more.
Sales at Caraway are rare, so there's no better way to kick off summer cooking than with deals on these non-toxic kitchen essentials. Included in the sale is Queer Eye host Tan France's new Monochrome Collection that Tan himself deemed "worthy of an at-home makeover." No code is needed to score the savings at Caraway, just simply add your favorite items to your cart.
To help you make the most of this Caraway sale, we've gathered all the best kitchenware deals to shop now. You'll want to add these finds to your cart fast because, with the uncommon markdowns, we are betting the top items will sell out soon.
The ceramic Dutch Oven (6.5 qt) that comes with a lid allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals: use for stews, bread baking, and more.
The sleek and streamlined tea kettle from Caraway is a kitchen essential. In addition to the tea kettle, you'll get a complimentary pot holder.
Bake up your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more. It can all be neatly tucked away in the provided storage.
This complete set from France’s Caraway collection includes a 10.5" frying pan, 3 qt sauce pan, 4.5 qt sauté pan, 6.5 qt Dutch oven, and storage for cooking, staying organized, and looking good while doing so.
Give your kitchen a refresh with a new non-stick ceramic cookware set in your choice of 13 colors. Along with the non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, you'll get an organizational device to store them neatly.
The Deluxe Cookware Set gives you everything in the regular Cookware Set collection along with two mini pans for days when you want something smaller.
Get both the cookware and bakeware sets in one bundle with the 16-piece Complete Kitchen Collection. You'll also get the complimentary storage for pots and pans included in the bundle.
The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the wild west when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Ninja Kitchen Appliance Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Meet the Wonder Oven: Our Place's First-Ever Kitchen Appliance
Save Up to 50% On All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware
Upgrade At-Home Workouts With Jennifer Aniston-Loved Brand Pvolve
Our Place Launches Redesigned Perfect Pot and New The Hot Grill
The Best Air Purifiers to Combat Bad Air Quality
Jennifer Lopez's Manicurist Shares the Nail Looks She's Loving