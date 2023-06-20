Farm-fresh veggies and perfectly ripened fruits make cooking in the summer all the more enjoyable (and delicious). While cooking up a storm, if you've noticed that your pots and pans could use a much-needed refresh, you don't want to miss Caraway's biggest sale event of the season.

Colorful kitchenware is having a moment and Caraway, the brand behind our favorite ceramic cookware, just launched its annual Summer Refresh Sale with sitewide savings. For a limited time, you can save 10% on all of Caraway's gorgeous, high-quality, cookware, bakeware, food storage, tea kettles and more.

Shop the Caraway Sale

Sales at Caraway are rare, so there's no better way to kick off summer cooking than with deals on these non-toxic kitchen essentials. Included in the sale is Queer Eye host Tan France's new Monochrome Collection that Tan himself deemed "worthy of an at-home makeover." No code is needed to score the savings at Caraway, just simply add your favorite items to your cart.

To help you make the most of this Caraway sale, we've gathered all the best kitchenware deals to shop now. You'll want to add these finds to your cart fast because, with the uncommon markdowns, we are betting the top items will sell out soon.

Dutch Oven Caraway Dutch Oven The ceramic Dutch Oven (6.5 qt) that comes with a lid allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals: use for stews, bread baking, and more. $135 $122 Shop Now

Sauté Pan Caraway Sauté Pan The sleek and sophisticated look of this matte black sauté pan with gold handles will make this non-toxic pan a dinner party staple. $205 $185 Shop Now

Minis Duo Caraway Minis Duo Crafted for smaller portion, like when you're cooking for one, the mini duo includes a mini fry pan and a mini sauce pan with lid. Both of the non-toxic, non-stick pans have a ceramic coating for easy clean up. $200 $180 Shop Now

Whistling Tea Kettle Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle The sleek and streamlined tea kettle from Caraway is a kitchen essential. In addition to the tea kettle, you'll get a complimentary pot holder. $245 $176 Shop Now

Bakeware Set Caraway Bakeware Set Bake up your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more. It can all be neatly tucked away in the provided storage. $545 $356 Shop Now

Monochrome Cookware Set Caraway Monochrome Cookware Set This complete set from France’s Caraway collection includes a 10.5" frying pan, 3 qt sauce pan, 4.5 qt sauté pan, 6.5 qt Dutch oven, and storage for cooking, staying organized, and looking good while doing so. $745 $536 Shop Now

Cookware Set Caraway Cookware Set Give your kitchen a refresh with a new non-stick ceramic cookware set in your choice of 13 colors. Along with the non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, you'll get an organizational device to store them neatly. $545 $356 Shop Now

Deluxe Cookware Set Caraway Deluxe Cookware Set The Deluxe Cookware Set gives you everything in the regular Cookware Set collection along with two mini pans for days when you want something smaller. $745 $536 Shop Now

Complete Kitchen Collection Caraway Complete Kitchen Collection Get both the cookware and bakeware sets in one bundle with the 16-piece Complete Kitchen Collection. You'll also get the complimentary storage for pots and pans included in the bundle. $1,090 $711 Shop Now

Food Storage Set Caraway Food Storage Set The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the wild west when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway. $305 $221 Shop Now

Linen Set Caraway Linen Set Don't forget the linens. You can also save on this bundled linen set that includes tea towels, an apron, oven mitts and pot holders. $185 $122 Shop Now

