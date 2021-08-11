'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Her Adorable Kitchenware and Tools
Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …
What's at Stake in Britney Spears' Latest Court Battle, Cardi B …
Britney Spears Goes Topless Following Candid Messages About Her …
Backstage With Florida Georgia Line and Famous Friends at Their …
Kanye West Cries Over ‘Losing My Family’ at Album Release Party …
Watch Kanye West Levitate at Second ‘Donda’ Listening Event
North West and Penelope Disick Start a Lemonade and Jewelry Stan…
Sheila E. Opens Up About Her Musical Relationship With Prince (E…
Kanye West's Rumored Romance With Irina Shayk Was 'Never Serious…
Addison Rae Talks Acting Alongside Kourtney Kardashian in 'He's …
Matt Damon Talks Reuniting Onscreen With Ben Affleck For the Fir…
'Love Is Blind': Amber Explains Why Her Feud With Jessica Isn't …
Jenna Dewan Addresses Her Public Divorce on ‘Turning the Tables …
'He's All That' Trailer Features Addison Rae’s Acting Debut and …
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Release Party With Kim Kardashian and…
Adam Levine Says He Wants to Be a Hero to His Kids in ‘Paw Patro…
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Dating Following Her Split From K…
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Are Watching ‘Buffy the Vampire Sla…
Get ready for edible glitter! Paris Hilton is chefing it up with her celeb pals for her new cooking show, Cooking With Paris. The heiress, DJ and mogul gets cooking in her kitchen with guests like Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian West and Saweetie.
Dishes on Paris' menu include everything from tacos, vegan burgers, cannolis and frittatas, with hilarious amateur chef moments along the way. Six episodes are available to watch on Netflix, and Paris spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on collaborating with Kim in the kitchen and what she cooks for her fiancé Carter Reum.
"Kim and I had so much fun in the kitchen. We both had never cooked a frittata before in our life, so we learned how to make that together," she said. "Ever since that day I've been making it every single weekend for brunch for my fiancé, and he is very impressed with my new cooking skills."
In addition to the fabulous ensembles Paris wears in the kitchen -- just a casual feathered dress for whipping up a filet mignon, no big deal -- her adorable kitchenware and tools immediately caught our attention. And yes, most of the items are pink!
From her rose-colored mixer and rainbow stainless steel bowls to a heart-shaped cutting board, ET Style has gathered the cutest, chicest cooking and baking items we spotted in Paris' kitchen you can shop right now, below.
As expected many of Paris' kitchenware is pretty in pink, like her KitchenAid mixer in the shade matte dried rose.
Recognize the pan? You should as it's all the rage right now. The viral, do-it-all Our Place Always Pan can braise, sear, steam, sauté, fry, boil and more. It comes with a spatula, steamer basket and modular lid.
Rainbow stainless steel kitchenware is a popular choice for celebs. (Selena Gomez used these rainbow knives on her cooking show!) Get a three-piece rainbow mixing bowl set from Amazon.
Chopping veggies is more fun with this adorable heart-shaped cutting board.
These cherry-shaped measuring spoons are too cute.
We found a similar pink tea kettle from Kate Spade that rivals Paris'.
Shop more Paris-inspired favorites:
RELATED CONTENT:
12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok
The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More
This the 'Perfect' Work from Home Desk, According to Amazon Shoppers
Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall