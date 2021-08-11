Get ready for edible glitter! Paris Hilton is chefing it up with her celeb pals for her new cooking show, Cooking With Paris. The heiress, DJ and mogul gets cooking in her kitchen with guests like Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian West and Saweetie.

Dishes on Paris' menu include everything from tacos, vegan burgers, cannolis and frittatas, with hilarious amateur chef moments along the way. Six episodes are available to watch on Netflix, and Paris spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on collaborating with Kim in the kitchen and what she cooks for her fiancé Carter Reum.

"Kim and I had so much fun in the kitchen. We both had never cooked a frittata before in our life, so we learned how to make that together," she said. "Ever since that day I've been making it every single weekend for brunch for my fiancé, and he is very impressed with my new cooking skills."

In addition to the fabulous ensembles Paris wears in the kitchen -- just a casual feathered dress for whipping up a filet mignon, no big deal -- her adorable kitchenware and tools immediately caught our attention. And yes, most of the items are pink!

From her rose-colored mixer and rainbow stainless steel bowls to a heart-shaped cutting board, ET Style has gathered the cutest, chicest cooking and baking items we spotted in Paris' kitchen you can shop right now, below.

As expected many of Paris' kitchenware is pretty in pink, like her KitchenAid mixer in the shade matte dried rose.

Netflix

Recognize the pan? You should as it's all the rage right now. The viral, do-it-all Our Place Always Pan can braise, sear, steam, sauté, fry, boil and more. It comes with a spatula, steamer basket and modular lid.

Netflix

Rainbow stainless steel kitchenware is a popular choice for celebs. (Selena Gomez used these rainbow knives on her cooking show!) Get a three-piece rainbow mixing bowl set from Amazon.

Netflix

Chopping veggies is more fun with this adorable heart-shaped cutting board.

Netflix

These cherry-shaped measuring spoons are too cute.

Netflix

We found a similar pink tea kettle from Kate Spade that rivals Paris'.

Netflix

Shop more Paris-inspired favorites:

