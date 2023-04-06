Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed
Coolio Dead at 59: Inside the Hip-Hop Legend’s Career
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Mandy Moore Opens Up About Suffering a 'Personal Betrayal'
Lea Michele Shares an Update on Her Son's Hospitalization After …
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Admits He Regrets Cheating on A…
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Her Next Chapter: Escaping Family Scandal…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Boyfriend David Is '…
True Thompson Crashes Mom Khloé Kardashian's Workout!
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde: Claim That He's Litigating Her …
Kourtney Kardashian Was 'Blackout' Drunk for Her Vegas Wedding t…
Andy Cohen Says Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Is a 'Top 10' of All T…
Niall Horan Reacts to 'The Voice' Contestant's Harry Styles-Insp…
'American Idol': Katy Perry Breaks Down in Tears During Single M…
'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Shares What Ended Her Relati…
Blake Shelton Reflects on 23 Seasons on 'The Voice' and His New …
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Working Through ‘Trust Issues’ (…
Kourtney Kardashian Says Why She Nearly Vomited on Her Las Vegas…
Brooke Shields Brought to 'Happy Tears' at 'Pretty Baby' Documen…
Chilli Reacts to Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence's Claim They Want Ki…
The Los Angeles Coroner has confirmed Coolio's cause of death. The rapper, whose real name was Leon Ivey Jr., died on Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59.
According to the coroner, at the time of his death, Coolio had fentanyl in his system and traces of heroin and methamphetamines. Other factors that led to his death are said to have been cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body, asthma and the use of phencyclidine, also known as PCP.
In October, Coolio's rep shared with ET how his kids planned to honor the "Gangsta's Paradise" emcee. The children along with other family members were to receive a pendant to hold his ashes in as well as a necklace. Each of his offspring were going to be able to pick customized inscriptions for their jewelry and the rest of Coolio’s ashes were going into an urn once all the necklaces were distributed.
After entering the L.A. rap scene in the '80s, Coolio shot to fame in 1995 when he recorded "Gangsta's Paradise" for the film Dangerous Minds. The track earned the rapper a GRAMMY.
For more on his life and legacy, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Coolio's Kids Have a Special Plan to Keep His Ashes Close
Kel Mitchell on Coolio's 'Kenan & Kel' Theme Song and Their Friendship
Coolio Dead: Authorities Tried to Resuscitate Rapper for 45 Minutes
'Dangerous Minds' Star Michelle Pfeiffer Mourns Death of Coolio
Coolio Dead at 59: Celebrities Pay Tribute to GRAMMY-Winning Rapper
Related Gallery