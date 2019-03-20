Cory Booker Says He's 'Very, Very Blessed to Be With' Rosario Dawson

Cory Booker is gushing over girlfriend Rosario Dawson!

The 49-year-old New Jersey senator and 2020 presidential hopeful stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday to discuss his relationship with Dawson, who he calls "an incredible human being." The interview comes less than a week after the 39-year-old actress confirmed they were dating.

"She was visiting me in D.C., and then she left to the airport, and she got ambushed at the airport," Booker tells DeGeneres about Dawson's unexpected confirmation to the press. "I suddenly get this little video from her saying, 'I got TMZ’d! I don’t have makeup on!' And this and this and that. But she knew that it was."

He adds, "She was wonderful and she’s just an incredible human being."

While discussing the Daredevil star, Booker laments over the difficulty of having his relationship in the public eye, something that is only likely to increase as the 2020 election nears.

"As our relationship grows it's difficult, but she is such a deeply soulful person," he says. "[She] has taught me a lot of lessons about love already. That sometimes, you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable."

"She really has this nurturing spirit that's made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly," he continues. "So, I’m very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person."

While DeGeneres expresses her joy for the couple, she insists that they wait to tie the knot until Booker is in the White House, thus guaranteeing "royal wedding" for Americans.

"So, you’re saying if Rosario and I get there, wait. Don’t do the marriage before 2021," Booker questions.

"For sure wait and have a big thing... It would be really important," DeGeneres confirms.

Before Booker commits to waiting for his possible wedding, he requests one thing of the daytime talk show host: "Would you help preside over the wedding?" he asks.

"Yes, I'd be a big part of that," she agrees.

After confirming that DeGeneres is serious about her role in his potential nuptials, Booker seals the deal with a handshake.

Last week, TMZ stopped Dawson at the Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C, and she called Booker a "wonderful human being" and said that their relationship is "so far, so wonderful."

"It's good to spend some time together when we can. We're busy," she said, before adding that she has "no idea" when they may tie the knot. "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much."

The pair first sparked romance rumors in January when they were spotted attending Dear Evan Hansen in New York City. A source told ET that the two appeared to be on a date and that they even made it a family affair with Dawson’s daughter, Lola, and Booker’s niece. After the show, Dawson got up onstage and briefly sang, before she and Booker went backstage to pose for photos with the cast, the source added.

Watch the video below for more relationship news.

