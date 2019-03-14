Rosario Dawson is definitely smitten with her new boyfriend.

The actress confirmed that she is dating Senator Cory Booker after TMZcameras began questioning her about their relationship on Thursday. Smiling wide and getting shy when asked about Booker, Dawson, who was at the Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C, said he was a "wonderful human being" and that their relationship is "so far, so wonderful."

"It's good to spend some time together when we can. We're busy," she admitted. They then brought up Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's recent engagement and asked if she saw herself getting engaged soon.

"I have no idea," she replied with a laugh, adding, "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much."

Dawson later reconfirmed their relationship when fans noticed that she "liked" the outlet's tweet about her and Booker.

The two first sparked romance rumors in January, when they were spotted attending the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen at The Music Box Theatre in New York City. A source told ET that the two appeared to be on a date and that they even made it a family affair with Dawson’s daughter, Lola, and Booker’s niece with them. After the show, the Luke Cage star got up onstage and briefly sang, before the two posed for photos backstage with the cast, the source added.

