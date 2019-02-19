Costume Designers Guild Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List
The 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards kicked off Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, honoring the best in film, television and short-form costume design.
Hosted by Kate Walsh, the awards recognized The Wife star Glenn Close with the prestigious Spotlight Award, while American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy received the Distinguished Collaborator award. The costume Designers Guild also presented Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter with the Career Achievement trophy, while Betty Pecha Madden was this year's recipient of the Distinguished Service Award.
See the full winners list below:
EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Star Is Born, Erin Benach
Crazy Rich Asians, Mary E. Vogt * WINNER *
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Michele Clapton
Ocean’s 8, Sarah Edwards
Widows, Jenny Eagan
EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD FILM
BlacKkKlansman, Marci Rodgers
Bohemian Rhapsody, Julian Day
The Favourite, Sandy Powell * WINNER *
Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne
EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI/FANTASY FILM
A Wrinkle in Time, Paco Delgado
Aquaman, Kym Barrett
The Avengers: Infinity War, Judianna Makovsky
Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter * WINNER *
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Jenny Beavan
EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach * WINNER*
Grace and Frankie, Allyson B. Fanger
The Romanoffs, Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck
Sharp Objects, Alix Friedberg
This Is Us, Hala Bahmet
EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD TELEVISION
The Alienist, Michael Kaplan
GLOW, Beth Morgan
The Man in the High Castle, Catherine Adair
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Donna Zakowska * WINNER *
Outlander, Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach
EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI/FANTASY TELEVISION
American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich
The Handmaid’s Tale, Ane Crabtree
Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events, Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Discovery, Gersha Phillips
Westworld, Sharen Davis * WINNER *
EXCELLENCE IN VARIETY, REALITY-COMPETITION, LIVE TELEVISION
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Paul Tazewell
The Late Late Show With James Corden, Lauren Shapiro
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Zaldy Goco * WINNER *
Saturday Night Live, Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
So You Think You Can Dance, Marina Toybina
EXCELLENCE IN SHORT FORM DESIGN
Adidas: “See My Creativity,” commercial, Bonnie Stauch
Childish Gambino: “This Is America," music video, Natasha Newman-Thomas * WINNER *
"Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy," short film, Charlie Altuna
Justin Timberlake: “Supplies,” music video, Ami Goodheart
Nespresso: “The Quest," commercial, Jenny Eagan
