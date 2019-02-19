Costume Designers Guild Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

The 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards kicked off Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, honoring the best in film, television and short-form costume design.

Hosted by Kate Walsh, the awards recognized The Wife star Glenn Close with the prestigious Spotlight Award, while American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy received the Distinguished Collaborator award. The costume Designers Guild also presented Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter with the Career Achievement trophy, while Betty Pecha Madden was this year's recipient of the Distinguished Service Award.

See the full winners list below:

EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY FILM

A Star Is Born, Erin Benach

Crazy Rich Asians, Mary E. Vogt * WINNER *

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Michele Clapton

Ocean’s 8, Sarah Edwards

Widows, Jenny Eagan

EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD FILM

BlacKkKlansman, Marci Rodgers

Bohemian Rhapsody, Julian Day

The Favourite, Sandy Powell * WINNER *

Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne

EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI/FANTASY FILM

A Wrinkle in Time, Paco Delgado

Aquaman, Kym Barrett

The Avengers: Infinity War, Judianna Makovsky

Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter * WINNER *

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Jenny Beavan

EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach * WINNER*

Grace and Frankie, Allyson B. Fanger

The Romanoffs, Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck

Sharp Objects, Alix Friedberg

This Is Us, Hala Bahmet

EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD TELEVISION

The Alienist, Michael Kaplan

GLOW, Beth Morgan

The Man in the High Castle, Catherine Adair

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Donna Zakowska * WINNER *

Outlander, Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach

EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI/FANTASY TELEVISION

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich

The Handmaid’s Tale, Ane Crabtree

Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events, Cynthia Summers

Star Trek: Discovery, Gersha Phillips

Westworld, Sharen Davis * WINNER *

EXCELLENCE IN VARIETY, REALITY-COMPETITION, LIVE TELEVISION

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Paul Tazewell

The Late Late Show With James Corden, Lauren Shapiro

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Zaldy Goco * WINNER *

Saturday Night Live, Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

So You Think You Can Dance, Marina Toybina

EXCELLENCE IN SHORT FORM DESIGN

Adidas: “See My Creativity,” commercial, Bonnie Stauch

Childish Gambino: “This Is America," music video, Natasha Newman-Thomas * WINNER *

"Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy," short film, Charlie Altuna

Justin Timberlake: “Supplies,” music video, Ami Goodheart

Nespresso: “The Quest," commercial, Jenny Eagan

