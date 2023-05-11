Caitlyn Smith is going to be a mom -- again! The 36-year-old country singer stepped out for the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday sporting a baby bump.

The Frisco, Texas, appearance was Smith's pregnancy reveal. She and her husband, Rollie Gaalswyk, already share two sons, Lewis, 4, and Thomas, 6.

"Baby number three!" Smith exclaimed to ET's Rachel Smith. "The other two my husband has at home. I'm so excited."

Smith, who released her High & Low last month, joked, "I cooked up a brand-new record about a month ago and now I'm cooking up a human."

Theo Wargo/WireImage

As for that album, Smith admitted that it "was a little nerve-wracking" to self-produce, but said it was worth it in the end.

"It was something I had never done before," she said, "but man putting yourself in a position where you're a little bit uncomfortable out of your comfort zone, you always grow. I felt like that's exactly what happened. I feel I feel grateful I took the leap the leap of faith."

The 58th annual ACM Awards are streaming live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are hosting the show with performances by Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and more. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The American Country Music Awards: How to Watch the 2023 ACMs

Garth Brooks on Hosting the ACM Awards With 'Goddess' Dolly Parton

2023 ACM Awards: Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and More to Perform

Related Gallery