Chase Rice is surprising fans with new music!

After weeks of teasing country music lovers on social media, the 34-year-old singer released his new seven-song project, The Album Part I, on Friday.

“To me, it’s the best music I’ve ever done by far,” Rice told ET. “Production wise, singing wise, song wise… I’m really excited to see if people agree.”

The new release includes Rice’s current single, “Lonely If You Are,” alongside six never-before-heard tracks.

“It’s the most honest music I’ve ever put out,” the country crooner revealed.

In fact, Rice is getting more personal than ever before on tracks like “Messy” and “Everywhere,” which, according to Rice, were inspired by a bad breakup.

"It’s one of those breakups that was like neither one of us deserved it,” Rice shared. "We’re both good people. She’s great. It just wasn’t the right time...I played it [‘Everywhere’] for her actually. She was uncomfortable. She laughed… She never thought she’d have a song written about her and if she did, she didn’t want it to be that.”

"The same thing with [the track] ‘Messy,’" he continued. "That same girl. Sometimes we’re an absolute disaster in a fun way, but we loved each other anyways.”

While the multi-platinum entertainer is not afraid to be vulnerable on The Album Part I, Rice did face some challenges during the writing process.

"I don’t like talking about it like most men don’t, but the coolest part of my job is I don’t have to talk about it, I can write about it. The writing is easy, the singing is easy, but writing it in a way that doesn’t throw her under the bus because she doesn’t have a way to defend herself," he explained. "That’s the hardest part for me getting personal, but not completely screwing the other person over at the same time and I don’t think I’ve done that."

It’s been over two years since Rice’s last album, Lambs & Lions, and he has no plans of stopping when it comes to sharing his personal experiences or releasing even more new music, with plans to drop Part II later this year.

"It will be less than seven songs,” Rice told ET. “And then there won’t be a Part III. The album will come out and there will be more songs and then it will all be one thing called The Album."

In the meantime, fans can watch the country singer perform “Lonely If You Are” this Monday, Jan. 27 on The Bachelor at 8/7c on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Who Is Chase Rice? What to Know About The Singer's Past With Victoria F.

Chase Rice Spills the Unexpected True Story Behind One of His Most Romantic Lyrics

Watch Garth Brooks Surprise Superfan and Fellow Musician Chase Rice! (Exclusive)

‘The Bachelor’: Everything to Know About Victoria F.’s Ex Chase Rice This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery