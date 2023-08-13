Country Singer Renee Blair Loses Half Her Blood During Childbirth

Country singer Renee Blair is recovering after a harrowing child-birthing experience.

Blair took to Instagram Friday after welcoming her first child with husband Jordan Schmidt, to share that she ended up losing two liters of blood -- almost half the blood in the human body -- while giving birth to their son.

"If you're wondering what happened, two hours after giving birth I lost over 2 liters of blood in under thirty minutes (imagine dumping out a huge 2L bottle of soda, that's all I could think about) and had to be transferred to a different floor to try and get things under control," Blair, 31, wrote.

The musician continued, "I ended up losing roughly half the blood in my body. This last week since coming home I've had panic attacks just walking from my bed to the couch after catching glimpses of myself in the mirror looking so pale and from feeling so weak."

While it's been a trying experience for the "Good at Being Single" singer, she says she's regaining strength and color every day.

"I'm not gonna lie, it freaks me out! But you know what, one more than thing about life, it goes on. I am regaining strength and color every day...and how amazing is it our body has the capability to tell us what we need to slow down, if we just pay attention to it and listen — I haven't always been good at that, but what a way to learn that lesson," she said. "And after one week with this little angel muffin of a baby boy, I am further convinced that all the corny cliches are true. I'd go through it all again to feel the feeling of just watching him open his eyes, seeing his chest move up and down as he breathes while he sleeps, and hearing his cry that is music to my ears."

"Life is very much in fact EVERYTHING," Blair added.

The post comes just a week after Blair gave birth to the little one. Also in the post, she marveled over bringing life into the world while also almost losing her own, calling it "weird."

"Through the chaos and the days since, when attempting to process, I found myself realizing that life is simply everything," she wrote. "Life is fragile, life is magical, life is short but life is wonderful."

Blair continued, "Life is beautiful, confusing, tragic, insane, chaotic, too fast, overwhelming, incredible, a rollercoaster. Yes, life, you are everything."

The "Holy Cowboy" singer announced that she was expecting her first baby with her music producer husband, 35, in May. The couple tied the knot in Nashville last year, after five years of dating.

Blair publicly debuted her baby bump at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, where the singer-songwriter was nominated for her work on the Hardy/Lainey Wilson track, "Wait in the Truck."

