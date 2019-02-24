This year's Oscars is especially poignant for director Glenn Weiss and his fiancee, Jan Svendsen, who stole the show at the Emmys last September when he proposed to her onstage as he accepted his award.

ET's Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier spoke to the couple on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, as well as Weiss' father, Robert, who accompanied them. Weiss actually won his Emmy for Best Director for a Variety Special for his work on last year's Oscars telecast, and is directing Sunday's telecast as well.

"This is full circle, and it's great," Weiss says of what the Oscars mean to him this year.

He then revealed why it was special for his father to walk the red carpet with him and his fiancee.

"The wonderful thing is, the night that I proposed back at the Emmys, I had the ring that my mom who just recently passed -- married this gentleman, my father -- he's the only one on the planet that knew what I was going to do," Weiss shares.

"I knew I was good for something," Robert cracks.

Svendsen had her own sweet words for her future father-in-law.

"When [Weiss] proposed to me, I knew if Glenn grows up to be like this [points to Robert], when he's 90, the answer was yes, for sure," she says.

"We're not getting married on the telecast, just want to make sure you understood," she also jokes.

Weiss agreed, explaining, "We've played that card out, and now we're just going to entertain in different ways."

As for any scoop on one of the most highly anticipated moments of this year's Oscars -- Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's performance of "Shallow" from their critically acclaimed hit, A Star Is Born -- Weiss says he's seen no nerves from Cooper.

"Bradley took a heavy hand in staging the whole thing -- obviously, he directed the movie, he's a director -- he's been so great to work with," he says. "I think that piece is going to be a surprise for everybody. Because you know they're performing, but wait until you see it. Let's just say it's really fun and different from any awards show I've ever done."

ET spoke with Cooper earlier this month at the 71st Annual Directors Guild Awards, where he talked about his upcoming performance. He said he was working with voice coach Roger Love, who helped him find the voice for his character in the film, Jackson Maine, in the first place.

“I couldn’t sing before this movie and so, in terms of being able to sing in front of people, it’s very nerve-racking," he admitted. "It’s not easy what they do. We worked tirelessly [to prepare for the movie]. So I called him and said I’m back in L.A. on the 15th of February and hopefully I can do it!”

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Queen, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and More Are Performing at 2019 Oscars

Nick Jonas Shares His Soulful Cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’

Inside the Private Romance of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Related Gallery



