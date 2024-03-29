Gale Weathers may be coming back to Scream. Sources tell ET that Courteney Cox is in talks to reprise her iconic role for Kevin Williamson and Spy Glass Media Group's seventh film in the franchise.

The news, which Variety was first to report, comes weeks after Neve Campbell revealed she's returning to Scream for the upcoming film. Campbell, who plays Sidney Prescott in the franchise, did not appear in Scream VI due to a salary dispute.

"It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled!!!"

In her post, Campbell additionally revealed that Williamson, the creator and writer of the franchise, would be directing the film after Christopher Landon's exit.

"This was his baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world," she wrote. "Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am."

Scream's upcoming installment has faced challenges on its road to the big screen. Melissa Barrera was cut from the project for her controversial comments regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Next, Jenna Ortega exited the film due to scheduling conflicts.

Scream VII's release date has yet to be announced.

