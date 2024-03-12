Neve Campbell is returning to the Scream franchise!

In a thrilling announcement, Campbell revealed on Tuesday via Instagram that she will be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming seventh installment of the beloved Scream franchise.

The 50-year-old actress shared a photo of a script accompanied by a caption bubbling with excitement, stating, "I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!" Campbell expressed her enduring appreciation for the Scream series, highlighting the honor she feels in embodying the resilient character of Prescott.

Moreover, Campbell disclosed that the highly acclaimed writer of the original 1996 Scream movie, Kevin Williamson, will take the reins as director for the upcoming film. This collaboration marks a long-awaited dream come true for Campbell, who expressed her admiration for Williamson's creative vision and emphasized the significance of his involvement in shaping the Scream universe.

Paramount

In response to Campbell's announcement, Williamson took to Instagram to express his gratitude and excitement for the forthcoming project. Reflecting on the franchise's evolution since its inception nearly three decades ago, Williamson shared his anticipation for revisiting the world of Scream alongside Campbell and the rest of the cast and crew.

Paramount

Campbell's return to the Scream franchise comes after her absence from the sixth installment, released in 2023, due to a contractual dispute. In 2022, the actress revealed her decision not to participate in the sixth film, citing a misalignment between the offered terms and her perceived value to the franchise over the years.

The journey to bring Scream 7 to fruition has been tumultuous, marked by various challenges and setbacks. Earlier shakeups included the departure of lead actress Melissa Barrera, the subsequent exit of co-star Jenna Ortega, and the departure of director Christopher Landon, who cited unforeseen difficulties with the project.

