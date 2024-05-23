Courteney Cox may be done with her Friends days, but she can never escape Monica Geller's hair.

On Wednesday, the actress, 59, took to Instagram to show how Miami's humidity has impacted her hair. She channeled her former Friends role to do so.

In the clip, Cox is inside with sleek hair before she steps out onto a patio saying, "I love Miami!"

Once outside, her hair transforms into frizzy curls.

To explain the change, Cox mouths along to a voiceover playing one of Monica's most famous lines: "It's the humidity!"

Monica originally proclaimed the phrase during a season 9 episode of Friends called "The One in Barbados Part 1," when the group heads to the Caribbean for vacation. The humidity causes Monica's hair to grow throughout the episode, and her friends don't hesitate to make fun of it. At one point, Monica gets fed up and yells, "It's the humidity!"

May 6 was the 20th anniversary of Friends' series finale. The milestone marked the first major anniversary that the show has celebrated since the death of series star Matthew Perry in October 2023. Perry's autopsy revealed that he died from acute effects of ketamine, yet his death investigation remains open.

In a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Cox revealed that she still talks to her late Friends co-star, who played her love interest Chandler Bing alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, and often feels his presence.

"He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," she shared, addressing the contact she feels with those in the afterlife.

"I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew," Cox added. "I feel like there are a lot of people that are -- I think that guide us."

Cox honored Perry with a tribute to their Friends love story in November.

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites," Cox wrote.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story," she continued. "In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

