Courteney Cox Shows Off Fit Physique in Fun Poolside Video

Courteney Cox is living her best summer life.

The former Friends star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a fun video of herself enjoying some time by the pool. Cox, 55, shows off her incredibly fit physique in a black bikini in the clip, which is rewound to show her jumping out of the pool instead of into it.

"Oh so now I finally get what @missymisdemeanorelliott meant by put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it....only took me ten years," she captioned the video. Celeb friends like Busy Philipps, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Paulson and more praised Cox in the comments.

The actress' Instagram is full of sassy and sweet videos of herself and friends. Last month, Cox shared a cute pic of herself ringing in her 55th birthday with her Friends co-stars, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston.

Cox and Kudrow told ET last year that they have group text chain with Aniston. "Oh, yeah, we have one," Kudrow shared. "The girls do. There has been one [with the full cast] from time to time, trying to work out a dinner. But that's a lot of pressure."

See more in the video below.

