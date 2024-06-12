News

Courtney Stodden Flushes 5-Carat Engagement Ring Down the Toilet After Split From Ex-Fiancé Chris Sheng

Video shows Courtney Stodden tossing her five-carat engagement ring down the toilet after breaking up with Chris Sheng.

Courtney Stodden is not leaving behind any remnants of their relationship with ex-fiancé Chris Sheng. Nearly a year after calling off their engagement, the 29-year-old model took the dramatic step of flushing their five-carat diamond engagement ring down the toilet.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Stodden can be seen grabbing the massive accessory from a jewelry box and declaring, "I'm just doing a little last-minute spring cleaning before summer." As they walked towards the bathroom, Stodden added, "I guess diamonds aren't always a girl's best friend after all."

After looking at the spectacular jewel, Stodden sighed deeply and dropped it into the toilet, bidding it "Toodaloo" before flushing and proclaiming, "Onto the next chapter."

Stodden and Sheng, 44, began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2021 after Stodden's divorce from actor Doug Hutchison was finalized. However, the relationship ended in July 2023 amid reports of jealousy and insecurity issues.

Sheng was Stodden's second marriage, following their much-publicized wedding to Hutchison in 2011, when Stodden was just 16. Hutchison was 51 at the time of the marriage, which Stodden's parents approved of. 

Stodden and Hutchison separated in November 2013, though less than a year later, they decided to reconcile. However, they split again in 2016, months after Stodden suffered a miscarriage. She filed for divorce in 2018, and listed their official date of separation as Sept. 1, 2017. The pair's divorce was finalized in March 2020.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum was rumored to be romantically linked to Brian Austin Green, though that quickly fizzled out.

