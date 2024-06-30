Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock's Family Speaks Out Following His Death

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Brooks Binzer, is being remembered by his family in the wake of his death.

In a statement, obtained by The Sun, the "Butterfly" singer's family honored his dedication to music and his children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix.

"To Seth, the world was art -- he loved every part of it, from music and fashion to graffiti, skateboarding and his hometown of Los Angeles," the statement read. "He loved his three boys more than anything, and his dedication to his music and fans never wavered."

The statement continued with the family acknowledging Binzer's struggles with drug addiction that spanned for decades over the course of his life.

"Seth struggled with addiction throughout his life, he did so on a very public platform which was particularly challenging. God knows he tried so hard to beat his demons but sadly he lost his battle," the statement read. "Our hearts are shattered by his loss. Seth's larger-than-life presence touched so many. Seth was a troubled soul but he was a beautiful one and he had a heart of gold."

The family ended the tribute by once again honoring his legacy as a father, saying that Binzer will "live on through his 3 sons who were his proudest accomplishments. Halo, Gage and Phoenix."

ET confirmed that Binzer was found dead in his Los Angeles home on June 24. He was 49.

In a statement obtained by People, Binzer's former manager Howie Hubberman said that he died of an accidental overdose.

"Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions," Hubberman told the publication. "We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."

He added, "The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs. Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed -- unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included."

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office has yet to release the results of the toxicology report done during the autopsy.

In 2008, Binzer appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew, where he openly discussed his battle with drugs.

Binzer and Crazy Town gained fame for their chart-topping hit, "Butterfly," which soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001 and became an anthem of the early 2000s.

